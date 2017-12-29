SDSU Women Drop Non-Conference Finale At Florida Gulf Coast

Jacks Rally Comes Up Short In 87-78 Loss

FT. MYERS, Fla.-Juniors Macy Miller and Madison Guebert both scored 20-plus points but it wasn’t enough as South Dakota State lost an 87-78 nonconference game at Florida Gulf Coast Friday night in front of 2,234 fans at Alico Arena.

Miller recorded a game-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Guebert tallied 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting and a season-high six 3-pointers. Freshman Myah Selland added 15 points and a team-high five rebounds.

FGCU, now 13-3, had four in double figures led by Rosemarie Julien’s 18 points. China Dow and Taylor Gradinjan each added 17 points.

The Jackrabbits, now 10-4, trailed 30-18 after the first quarter, but cut the lead to 49-41 at halftime with back-to-back 3-pointers by Selland and Guebert to end the half.

Trailing 62-56 at the end of three quarters, the Jackrabbits used a 12-2 run to take a 68-64 lead with 5:29 left. Selland and Miller each scored four points in the run. SDSU hung onto its four-point lead, 73-69, when Guebert sank a 3-pointer with 3:51 to go.

The Eagles sank back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 10-0 run and take a 79-73 lead with 1:38 left. FGCU then outscored SDSU 8-5 for the win.

Notes

Miller recorded her seventh 20-plus point game of the season and 20 th of her career.

of her career. SDSU shot 54.7 percent from the field, marking the second consecutive game shooting higher than 50 percent from the field.

The Jackrabbits tied a season high with 14 3-pointers and its 56 percent shooting from beyond the 3-point line was a season high.

South Dakota State was outrebounded for the third consecutive game and for the seventh time this season.

The Jacks were perfect from the free throw line for the second time this season, but made less than 10 for the first time this season.

Miller tallied 24 points tonight, moving past Maria Boever (2006-09) for 16th on the all-time scoring list. She now has 1,367 points.

Ellie Thompson moved closer to 33 rd on the all-time scoring chart, recording three points this evening. She now has 1,078 points.

on the all-time scoring chart, recording three points this evening. She now has 1,078 points. Guebert scored 22 points tonight, giving her 1,047 career points. She is now 35th in career scoring.

Up Next

South Dakota State opens its 11th season of Summit League play Wednesday, hosting Omaha at 7 p.m.

