State Prison Inmate Scott Richards Dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A state prison inmate has died.

Inmate Scott Richards, age 45, passed away last evening in a comfort care setting at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

In 2015, Richards was sentenced to 10 years with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance and 25 years with seven years and six months suspended for escape. Both convictions were from Pennington County.

An autopsy will be conducted.