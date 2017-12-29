Tips To Avoid Water Pipes Freezing Within Your Home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s no secret anymore, and it shouldn’t be. We have brutally cold temperatures making their way to the area for New Years weekend.

Wind chill advisories and warnings are in effect across the entire area. All precautions will need to be taken to keep yourself safe into 2018. Hats, gloves, extra layers, anything to keep those extremities from getting frost bitten. Your body is not the only thing that needs protecting, your home does as well.

If you plan on leaving your home for the holiday weekend, be sure you heed some of these tips to keep your water pipes from freezing while you are gone. An easy one, is make sure under your sink has proper air circulation.

“If you’ve had problems in the past with a particular sink or shower or fixture freezing, open cabinets doors to your kitchen sink that’s against an outside wall. To keep some air circulation in there where room temperatures are going to be a lot better off”, Tom Hines, general manager of Frisbee heating and cooling stated.

Hines also says that leaving your thermostat at 70 degrees this weekend isn’t totally far fetched.

These are just a few tips, some others, include: leaving your faucet slightly in the “on”position, this way your water pipes have water flowing through to continue to expand and contract. If you have copper pipes, you may need to take these precautions up a notch, as copper pipes do not have the ability to expand and contract freely, like plastic water pipes do.

Your dryer hoods should also be checked to make sure they are sealed and shut, any air this cold cracking into your home can freeze your pipes.