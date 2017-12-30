Big Game Hunting Violations Stacking Up

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) – A sheriff in central South Dakota says big game violations in the county’s popular hunting area are getting out of control.

Jerauld County Sheriff Jason Weber tells the Mitchell Daily Republic that the influx of visitors looking to hunt big game has led to a number of the recent violations.

He says the violations aren’t anything new, but he’s getting sick of people who come into the county “thinking they can do whatever they want.”

Over two days in November, three people were charged with hunting without licenses, and two were charged with hunting out of season.

An official with the state Game, Fish and Parks department says it’s common to see a spike in violations during a weekend or opening day for hunting season because of more conservation officers on duty. Both factors apply to the cases recorded.