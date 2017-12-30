Coyotes Sweep Summit League Opening Doubleheader With Denver

USD Men Win 82-71 While Women Roll 79-51

MENS’ RECAP

VERMILLION, S.D. – Matt Mooney scored 20 points as the South Dakota men’s basketball team opened Summit League action with an 82-71 victory over Denver Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Four Coyotes scored in double-digits including Mooney’s game-high 20 points. Triston Simpson tallied 17, Tyler Peterson 13 and Tyler Hagedorn 11 points.

South Dakota wins its Summit League opener for the second-straight season and improves to 13-4 overall while Denver falls to 6-9 and 0-1 in league play.

“That’s a good win for the Coyotes,” head coach Craig Smith said. “Denver is a big, physical and rugged team. You have to take care of business at home. When you are doing what we are trying to accomplish, you’ve got to take care of business against good teams.”

Leading by six points with 13:20 remaining in the game, the Coyotes went on a quick 11-3 run to stretch the lead to 14 points. Peterson provided the spark to the run when Hagedorn found him under the basket for a reverse layup. Simpson added a pair of free throws before Nick Fuller hit Peterson cutting under the basket for nearly an identical reverse layup and a 62-50 lead with 11:32 remaining.

Joe Rosga sank a 3-point basket before the Coyotes closed out their run with another layup from Peterson and three free throws from Fuller, giving USD a 67-53 lead with 9:35 on the clock.

South Dakota stretched its lead to 17 points after Hagedorn blocked a Pioneer layup attempt and Simpson lobbed a pass to Carlton Hurst in transition for an old-fashioned three-point play. Hurst caught the pass and stretched over the Denver defender and made the layup while getting fouled. After the made free throw, South Dakota led 75-58 with 6:32 on the clock before settling on the final score of 82-71.

The Coyotes shot 49 percent from the field on 25-of-51 field goal attempts while sinking 27 free throws. Denver countered making 27-of-60 field goal attempts for 45 percent. Daniel Amigo tallied 17 points to lead a quartet of Pioneers in double digits.

South Dakota out-rebounded the Pioneers 33-29 with five different Coyotes tallying five rebounds.

Mooney tied his career high with six steals as the Coyotes tallied 10 as a team. South Dakota turned 16 Denver turnovers into 19 points.

The Coyotes continue a stretch of three-straight games to open Summit League play inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center hosting Western Illinois at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

WOMENS RECAP

VERMILLION, S.D.–Sophomore guard Ciara Duffy posted her first collegiate double-double with a career high 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead South Dakota in a 79-51 rout of Denver on Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes (9-5, 1-0 Summit) took their 10th-straight game against the Pioneers (8-7, 0-1 Summit) in series history. South Dakota also moves to 5-2 all-time in Summit League openers.

“Our start today was huge for us,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Our defensive intensity and energy is key and I thought we started the game focused in defensively.

“We now turn our attention to a quality North Dakota State team that plays especially well at home. We will need a couple of good practices to kick off 2018 with the same energy and passion that we played with today.”

South Dakota scored 13 unanswered points in the first five minutes as Denver committed four turnovers. The Coyotes forced their opponent into 22 turnovers for the third-straight game.

The Coyotes never trailed in the game and led by as much as 30 with 1:42 remaining. USD outscored Denver 32-8 inside the paint.

Duffy scored 15 of her career high 24 points in the second half. She made 10-of-12 shots from the field and grabbed 10 boards, which ties her career high. It marked her first collegiate double-double and first double-double by a Coyote this season. Duffy has averaged nearly 17 points and six boards while shooting at a 50 percent clip since returning to the starting lineup four games ago.

Joining Duffy in double figures was sophomore guard Madison McKeever and junior guard Jaycee Bradley. McKeever scored 17 points, grabbed four rebounds, dished out three assists and had a pair of steals. Bradley tallied 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and tied her career high of five assists.

South Dakota shot 50 percent (27-of-54) from the field and converted 85.7 percent (18-of-21) from the line. Denver made 36.4 percent (16-of-44) from the field in the game.

Denver was paced by sophomore Lauren Loven and freshman Claire Gritt with 10 points apiece. Gritt was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field.

Senior guard Jasmine Trimboli played for the first time against her former head coach Jim Turgeon. Turgeon and Trimboli spent two years together at Iowa Western Community College, advancing to the NJCAA quarterfinals with a 31-4 record in 2014-15. Turgeon is in his first season with Denver. Trimboli scored eight points and swiped a pair of steals in the Coyote victory.

South Dakota travels to Fargo, N.D., to continue Summit League action with North Dakota State on Jan. 2. It will be the Coyotes’ first road trip in nearly a month following a five-game homestand.

-Recaps & Highlights Courtesy USD Athletics