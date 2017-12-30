Free “Quit Kits” Available to Those Wishing to Quit Smoking in 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One of the top three new year’s resolutions for 2018 is to quit smoking. It might seem like an overwhelming goal, but the Sioux Falls Health Department has a little something to help make your resolution a reality, and it won’t cost you anything.

The Sioux Falls Health department says more than 29,000 adults in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties are smokers.

Mary Michaels from the Sioux Falls Health Department recommends that those trying to quit smoking in 2018 set realistic goals, even if it’s starting out by eliminating just one cigarette per day. Michaels also says it’s good to remind yourself about the health and financial benefits to quitting smoking. For example, Michaels says you can save $2,000 a year when you quit.

Michaels says smoking is a learned behavior, but there’s ways to combat it.

“So over time, an individual has to learn how to smoke, and so you actually need to unlearn that same behavior and you find yourself in situations where you might have triggers: certain places, certain social situations,” said Michaels.

Michaels says it’s important to have support when quitting smoking. Fortunately, the Health Department and Sioux Empire Tobacco Free Coalition provide free “quit kits.” A “quit kit” is filled with tips on how to quit, a stress ball, and mint toothpaste that helps reduce nicotine cravings.

The Health Department says sometimes, tobacco can be more difficult to quit using than heroin because it reacts with the brain quickly.

For your free quit kit, visit livewellsiouxfalls.org .