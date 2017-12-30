Harrisburg Takes Team Championship At Floyd Farrand Invitational
43rd Floyd Farrand Invite Concludes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The 43rd Floyd Farrand Invitational ended with Harrisburg taking the team wrestling championship on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls.
FLOYD FARRAND INVITATIONAL
Team Standings
1. Harrisburg (203)
2. Watertown (191)
3. Brandon Valley (173.5)
4. Sturgis (171)
5. Vermillion (129.5)
Individual Results
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ty Althoff of Watertown
- 2nd Place – Eli Fischer of Milbank
- 3rd Place – Riley Weber of Parkston
- 4th Place – Nolan Archer of Brookings
- 5th Place – Kelton Olson of Sturgis
- 6th Place – Clayton Donovan of Spearfish
- 7th Place – Alex Mentzer of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 8th Place – Brandon Otte of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Ty Althoff (Watertown) 16-1, So. over Eli Fischer (Milbank) 16-1, So. (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match
- Riley Weber (Parkston) 8-2, So. over Nolan Archer (Brookings) 11-7, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
- Kelton Olson (Sturgis) 7-5, 8th. over Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 12-10, 8th. (MD 10-0)
7th Place Match
- Alex Mentzer (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 13-11, 7th. over Brandon Otte (Lennox) 10-13, Fr. (MD 15-2)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jacob Wood of Sturgis
- 2nd Place – Riley Hollingshead of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 3rd Place – Riley Williams of Lennox
- 4th Place – Lance Soukup of Wagner
- 5th Place – Connor Klinkhammer of Brookings
- 6th Place – Landon Sudbeck of Parkston
- 7th Place – Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg
- 8th Place – Carson Askdal of Brandon Valley
1st Place Match
- Jacob Wood (Sturgis) 4-0, Jr. over Riley Hollingshead (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 15-2, Fr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Riley Williams (Lennox) 18-7, So. over Lance Soukup (Wagner) 14-5, So. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Connor Klinkhammer (Brookings) 14-5, Jr. over Landon Sudbeck (Parkston) 12-8, Fr. (MD 10-2)
7th Place Match
- Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 9-8, 8th. over Carson Askdal (Brandon Valley) 11-8, 8th. (Dec 6-2)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Beau Beavers of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 3rd Place – Shae Owens of Sturgis
- 4th Place – Jarrett Rueb of Vermillion
- 5th Place – Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner
- 6th Place – Jacob Marshall of Harrisburg
- 7th Place – Aaron Ideker of Sioux Falls OGorman
- 8th Place – Mason Stoick of Watertown
1st Place Match
- Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 16-0, Fr. over Beau Beavers (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 18-5, Fr. (MD 10-1)
3rd Place Match
- Shae Owens (Sturgis) 19-7, Sr. over Jarrett Rueb (Vermillion) 7-4, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
- Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 13-2, Fr. over Jacob Marshall (Harrisburg) 7-5, So. (Dec 7-4)
7th Place Match
- Aaron Ideker (Sioux Falls OGorman) 10-8, So. over Mason Stoick (Watertown) 12-7, So. (Dec 9-2)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Lucus Anglin of Vermillion
- 2nd Place – Robert Coyle III of Watertown
- 3rd Place – Tate Johnson of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place – Chayce Schleuter of Garretson
- 5th Place – Max Sailor of Spearfish
- 6th Place – Dylan Hage of Harrisburg
- 7th Place – Dan Momotic of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 8th Place – Cordell Murtha of Parkston
1st Place Match
- Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 11-1, So. over Robert Coyle III (Watertown) 15-2, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:49 (17-0))
3rd Place Match
- Tate Johnson (Brandon Valley) 14-5, Fr. over Chayce Schleuter (Garretson) 11-4, Sr. (Fall 1:40)
5th Place Match
- Max Sailor (Spearfish) 13-7, Fr. over Dylan Hage (Harrisburg) 6-11, So. (Fall 1:50)
7th Place Match
- Dan Momotic (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 6-5, Fr. over Cordell Murtha (Parkston) 13-8, So. (SV-1 4-2)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jaetin DeCou of Lennox
- 2nd Place – Eli Kadoun of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 3rd Place – Jacob Hanssen of Harrisburg
- 4th Place – Ryne Whisler of Vermillion
- 5th Place – Jack Smith of Brandon Valley
- 6th Place – Rocky Berg of Parkston
- 7th Place – Derick Dower of Spearfish
- 8th Place – Mac Young of Watertown
1st Place Match
- Jaetin DeCou (Lennox) 23-2, Jr. over Eli Kadoun (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 12-5, So. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jacob Hanssen (Harrisburg) 14-5, Sr. over Ryne Whisler (Vermillion) 14-7, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Jack Smith (Brandon Valley) 14-5, So. over Rocky Berg (Parkston) 12-8, Jr. (Fall 4:01)
7th Place Match
- Derick Dower (Spearfish) 12-10, Jr. over Mac Young (Watertown) 6-6, 8th. (Fall 0:57)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tyson Stoebner of Lennox
- 2nd Place – Kobi Terpstra of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Nolan Hoback of Harrisburg
- 4th Place – Preston Nedved of Wagner
- 5th Place – Reece Jacobs of Sturgis
- 6th Place – Tigh Hight of Sioux Falls OGorman
- 7th Place – Grant Wirkus of Watertown
- 8th Place – Mason Schroeder of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Tyson Stoebner (Lennox) 19-2, Jr. over Kobi Terpstra (Brandon Valley) 15-3, So. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
- Nolan Hoback (Harrisburg) 15-5, Sr. over Preston Nedved (Wagner) 12-10, So. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
- Reece Jacobs (Sturgis) 8-5, 7th. over Tigh Hight (Sioux Falls OGorman) 16-7, Sr. (M. For.)
7th Place Match
- Grant Wirkus (Watertown) 11-8, Jr. over Mason Schroeder (Vermillion) 9-12, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Trey Hage of Vermillion
- 2nd Place – Creighton Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Wren Jacobs of Sturgis
- 4th Place – Jake Werner of Watertown
- 5th Place – Matthew Ackerman of Spearfish
- 6th Place – Mitchell Messersmith of Lennox
- 7th Place – Logan Halma of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 8th Place – Kaden Johnson of Tea Area
1st Place Match
- Trey Hage (Vermillion) 18-1, Sr. over Creighton Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 12-3, Sr. (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
- Wren Jacobs (Sturgis) 19-6, Fr. over Jake Werner (Watertown) 15-5, Jr. (MD 16-4)
5th Place Match
- Matthew Ackerman (Spearfish) 17-5, Sr. over Mitchell Messersmith (Lennox) 5-4, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
7th Place Match
- Logan Halma (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 5-10, Jr. over Kaden Johnson (Tea Area) 9-10, Fr. (SV-1 8-6)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Bailey Brengle of Sturgis
- 2nd Place – Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Mason Schoenhard of Harrisburg
- 4th Place – Tanner Swab of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 5th Place – Tashon Clark of Spearfish
- 6th Place – Morgan Warmbein of Sioux Falls Washington
- 7th Place – Mason Maag of Watertown
- 8th Place – Quinton Abrahamson of Harrisburg
1st Place Match
- Bailey Brengle (Sturgis) 23-3, Sr. over Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 12-1, 8th. (Dec 7-5)
3rd Place Match
- Mason Schoenhard (Harrisburg) 14-6, Jr. over Tanner Swab (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 4-3, Jr. (Dec 6-1)
5th Place Match
- Tashon Clark (Spearfish) 13-7, Sr. over Morgan Warmbein (Sioux Falls Washington) 11-8, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:13 (17-1))
7th Place Match
- Mason Maag (Watertown) 6-2, So. over Quinton Abrahamson (Harrisburg) 2-4, Sr. (MD 13-3)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ryan Meyer of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place – Alec Bien of Milbank
- 3rd Place – Jake Sailer of Sturgis
- 4th Place – Tanner Cady of Watertown
- 5th Place – Jorey Sorenson of Brandon Valley
- 6th Place – Carter Slykhuis of Tea Area
- 7th Place – Braedon Treadway of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 8th Place – Lexan Thorson of Watertown
1st Place Match
- Ryan Meyer (Harrisburg) 12-6, Jr. over Alec Bien (Milbank) 9-7, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jake Sailer (Sturgis) 19-8, Sr. over Tanner Cady (Watertown) 13-6, Sr. (Fall 3:42)
5th Place Match
- Jorey Sorenson (Brandon Valley) 13-5, So. over Carter Slykhuis (Tea Area) 9-7, Jr. (Fall 0:41)
7th Place Match
- Braedon Treadway (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 14-9, Jr. over Lexan Thorson (Watertown) 2-3, Fr. (Dec 8-1)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jacob Schoon of Brookings
- 2nd Place – Nick Schirado of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place – Zach Witte of Sioux Falls OGorman
- 4th Place – Tupak Kpeayeh of Sioux Falls Washington
- 5th Place – Sam Stroup of Watertown
- 6th Place – Logan Bowes of Brookings
- 7th Place – Jacob Murphy of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 8th Place – Brodie Holtquist of Milbank
1st Place Match
- Jacob Schoon (Brookings) 13-1, Jr. over Nick Schirado (Harrisburg) 16-2, Sr. (Dec 9-4)
3rd Place Match
- Zach Witte (Sioux Falls OGorman) 18-2, Sr. over Tupak Kpeayeh (Sioux Falls Washington) 12-6, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
- Sam Stroup (Watertown) 13-7, So. over Logan Bowes (Brookings) 6-9, Jr. (Dec 9-2)
7th Place Match
- Jacob Murphy (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 10-12, Jr. over Brodie Holtquist (Milbank) 9-11, So. (Fall 2:20)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tyler Zebell of Lennox
- 2nd Place – Brett Culver of Vermillion
- 3rd Place – Cade Bruggeman of Harrisburg
- 4th Place – Jayden Hartford of Watertown
- 5th Place – Jon Binstock of Sioux Falls OGorman
- 6th Place – Reese Hansen of Spearfish
- 7th Place – PJ Parmelee of Tea Area
- 8th Place – Slayton Neugebauer of Parkston
1st Place Match
- Tyler Zebell (Lennox) 19-4, Sr. over Brett Culver (Vermillion) 14-7, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Cade Bruggeman (Harrisburg) 16-5, Sr. over Jayden Hartford (Watertown) 14-5, So. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
- Jon Binstock (Sioux Falls OGorman) 10-6, Sr. over Reese Hansen (Spearfish) 17-9, Sr. (Dec 8-5)
7th Place Match
- PJ Parmelee (Tea Area) 12-7, So. over Slayton Neugebauer (Parkston) 8-10, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Joey Otta of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 2nd Place – Brady Schoenfelder of Parkston
- 3rd Place – KJ St. Pierre of Wagner
- 4th Place – Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg
- 5th Place – Keaten Wagner of Garretson
- 6th Place – Ledgend Thorson of Watertown
- 7th Place – Sam Lembcke of Brandon Valley
- 8th Place – Evan Hehr of Spearfish
1st Place Match
- Joey Otta (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 13-2, Jr. over Brady Schoenfelder (Parkston) 13-5, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- KJ St. Pierre (Wagner) 14-3, So. over Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 12-8, Fr. (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
- Keaten Wagner (Garretson) 10-5, Sr. over Ledgend Thorson (Watertown) 8-7, Sr. (Fall 3:32)
7th Place Match
- Sam Lembcke (Brandon Valley) 14-5, So. over Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 9-10, So. (Fall 3:49)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Joel Carpenter of Sturgis
- 2nd Place – Logan Warzecha of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place – Brody Surrell of Vermillion
- 4th Place – Jace Johnson of Wagner
- 5th Place – Lincoln Stahl of Watertown
- 6th Place – Marc Williams of Spearfish
- 7th Place – Brayden Leischner of Parkston
- 8th Place – Lucas Berthelsen of Sioux Falls OGorman
1st Place Match
- Joel Carpenter (Sturgis) 23-1, Sr. over Logan Warzecha (Harrisburg) 13-2, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Brody Surrell (Vermillion) 19-1, Sr. over Jace Johnson (Wagner) 13-6, Sr. (Fall 1:46)
5th Place Match
- Lincoln Stahl (Watertown) 13-6, So. over Marc Williams (Spearfish) 9-9, Sr. (Fall 0:31)
7th Place Match
- Brayden Leischner (Parkston) 10-8, Sr. over Lucas Berthelsen (Sioux Falls OGorman) 7-12, So. (Fall 1:42)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Dane Stahl of Watertown
- 2nd Place – Sam Detert of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place – Dawson Lensing of Wagner
- 4th Place – Clayton Smith of Sturgis
- 5th Place – Sam Krohnke of Brandon Valley
- 6th Place – Kenley Lamberty of Sioux Falls OGorman
- 7th Place – Caleb Dagel of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 8th Place – Dakota Johnson of Garretson
1st Place Match
- Dane Stahl (Watertown) 17-0, Sr. over Sam Detert (Harrisburg) 13-4, Sr. (Fall 2:49)
3rd Place Match
- Dawson Lensing (Wagner) 16-4, Jr. over Clayton Smith (Sturgis) 9-13, So. (Fall 0:42)
5th Place Match
- Sam Krohnke (Brandon Valley) 11-3, Jr. over Kenley Lamberty (Sioux Falls OGorman) 12-8, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
7th Place Match
- Caleb Dagel (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 2-2, Fr. over Dakota Johnson (Garretson) 7-5, Jr. (Dec 9-2)