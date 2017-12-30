Harrisburg Takes Team Championship At Floyd Farrand Invitational

43rd Floyd Farrand Invite Concludes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The 43rd Floyd Farrand Invitational ended with Harrisburg taking the team wrestling championship on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team scores and full results are below:

FLOYD FARRAND INVITATIONAL

Team Standings

1. Harrisburg (203)

2. Watertown (191)

3. Brandon Valley (173.5)

4. Sturgis (171)

5. Vermillion (129.5)

Individual Results

106 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Ty Althoff of Watertown

2nd Place – Eli Fischer of Milbank

3rd Place – Riley Weber of Parkston

4th Place – Nolan Archer of Brookings

5th Place – Kelton Olson of Sturgis

6th Place – Clayton Donovan of Spearfish

7th Place – Alex Mentzer of Sioux Falls Lincoln

8th Place – Brandon Otte of Lennox 1st Place Match Ty Althoff (Watertown) 16-1, So. over Eli Fischer (Milbank) 16-1, So. (Dec 7-4) 3rd Place Match Riley Weber (Parkston) 8-2, So. over Nolan Archer (Brookings) 11-7, Fr. (Dec 4-3) 5th Place Match Kelton Olson (Sturgis) 7-5, 8th. over Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 12-10, 8th. (MD 10-0) 7th Place Match Alex Mentzer (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 13-11, 7th. over Brandon Otte (Lennox) 10-13, Fr. (MD 15-2)

113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Jacob Wood of Sturgis

2nd Place – Riley Hollingshead of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

3rd Place – Riley Williams of Lennox

4th Place – Lance Soukup of Wagner

5th Place – Connor Klinkhammer of Brookings

6th Place – Landon Sudbeck of Parkston

7th Place – Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg

8th Place – Carson Askdal of Brandon Valley 1st Place Match Jacob Wood (Sturgis) 4-0, Jr. over Riley Hollingshead (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 15-2, Fr. (Dec 5-1) 3rd Place Match Riley Williams (Lennox) 18-7, So. over Lance Soukup (Wagner) 14-5, So. (Dec 5-3) 5th Place Match Connor Klinkhammer (Brookings) 14-5, Jr. over Landon Sudbeck (Parkston) 12-8, Fr. (MD 10-2) 7th Place Match Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 9-8, 8th. over Carson Askdal (Brandon Valley) 11-8, 8th. (Dec 6-2)

120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Beau Beavers of Sioux Falls Lincoln

3rd Place – Shae Owens of Sturgis

4th Place – Jarrett Rueb of Vermillion

5th Place – Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner

6th Place – Jacob Marshall of Harrisburg

7th Place – Aaron Ideker of Sioux Falls OGorman

8th Place – Mason Stoick of Watertown 1st Place Match Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 16-0, Fr. over Beau Beavers (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 18-5, Fr. (MD 10-1) 3rd Place Match Shae Owens (Sturgis) 19-7, Sr. over Jarrett Rueb (Vermillion) 7-4, Jr. (Dec 4-0) 5th Place Match Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 13-2, Fr. over Jacob Marshall (Harrisburg) 7-5, So. (Dec 7-4) 7th Place Match Aaron Ideker (Sioux Falls OGorman) 10-8, So. over Mason Stoick (Watertown) 12-7, So. (Dec 9-2)

126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Lucus Anglin of Vermillion

2nd Place – Robert Coyle III of Watertown

3rd Place – Tate Johnson of Brandon Valley

4th Place – Chayce Schleuter of Garretson

5th Place – Max Sailor of Spearfish

6th Place – Dylan Hage of Harrisburg

7th Place – Dan Momotic of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

8th Place – Cordell Murtha of Parkston 1st Place Match Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 11-1, So. over Robert Coyle III (Watertown) 15-2, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:49 (17-0)) 3rd Place Match Tate Johnson (Brandon Valley) 14-5, Fr. over Chayce Schleuter (Garretson) 11-4, Sr. (Fall 1:40) 5th Place Match Max Sailor (Spearfish) 13-7, Fr. over Dylan Hage (Harrisburg) 6-11, So. (Fall 1:50) 7th Place Match Dan Momotic (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 6-5, Fr. over Cordell Murtha (Parkston) 13-8, So. (SV-1 4-2)

132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Jaetin DeCou of Lennox

2nd Place – Eli Kadoun of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

3rd Place – Jacob Hanssen of Harrisburg

4th Place – Ryne Whisler of Vermillion

5th Place – Jack Smith of Brandon Valley

6th Place – Rocky Berg of Parkston

7th Place – Derick Dower of Spearfish

8th Place – Mac Young of Watertown 1st Place Match Jaetin DeCou (Lennox) 23-2, Jr. over Eli Kadoun (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 12-5, So. (Dec 5-2) 3rd Place Match Jacob Hanssen (Harrisburg) 14-5, Sr. over Ryne Whisler (Vermillion) 14-7, Jr. (Dec 4-2) 5th Place Match Jack Smith (Brandon Valley) 14-5, So. over Rocky Berg (Parkston) 12-8, Jr. (Fall 4:01) 7th Place Match Derick Dower (Spearfish) 12-10, Jr. over Mac Young (Watertown) 6-6, 8th. (Fall 0:57)

138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Tyson Stoebner of Lennox

2nd Place – Kobi Terpstra of Brandon Valley

3rd Place – Nolan Hoback of Harrisburg

4th Place – Preston Nedved of Wagner

5th Place – Reece Jacobs of Sturgis

6th Place – Tigh Hight of Sioux Falls OGorman

7th Place – Grant Wirkus of Watertown

8th Place – Mason Schroeder of Vermillion 1st Place Match Tyson Stoebner (Lennox) 19-2, Jr. over Kobi Terpstra (Brandon Valley) 15-3, So. (Dec 5-0) 3rd Place Match Nolan Hoback (Harrisburg) 15-5, Sr. over Preston Nedved (Wagner) 12-10, So. (Dec 2-1) 5th Place Match Reece Jacobs (Sturgis) 8-5, 7th. over Tigh Hight (Sioux Falls OGorman) 16-7, Sr. (M. For.) 7th Place Match Grant Wirkus (Watertown) 11-8, Jr. over Mason Schroeder (Vermillion) 9-12, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Trey Hage of Vermillion

2nd Place – Creighton Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley

3rd Place – Wren Jacobs of Sturgis

4th Place – Jake Werner of Watertown

5th Place – Matthew Ackerman of Spearfish

6th Place – Mitchell Messersmith of Lennox

7th Place – Logan Halma of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

8th Place – Kaden Johnson of Tea Area 1st Place Match Trey Hage (Vermillion) 18-1, Sr. over Creighton Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 12-3, Sr. (Dec 9-3) 3rd Place Match Wren Jacobs (Sturgis) 19-6, Fr. over Jake Werner (Watertown) 15-5, Jr. (MD 16-4) 5th Place Match Matthew Ackerman (Spearfish) 17-5, Sr. over Mitchell Messersmith (Lennox) 5-4, Sr. (Dec 7-0) 7th Place Match Logan Halma (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 5-10, Jr. over Kaden Johnson (Tea Area) 9-10, Fr. (SV-1 8-6)

152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Bailey Brengle of Sturgis

2nd Place – Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley

3rd Place – Mason Schoenhard of Harrisburg

4th Place – Tanner Swab of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

5th Place – Tashon Clark of Spearfish

6th Place – Morgan Warmbein of Sioux Falls Washington

7th Place – Mason Maag of Watertown

8th Place – Quinton Abrahamson of Harrisburg 1st Place Match Bailey Brengle (Sturgis) 23-3, Sr. over Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 12-1, 8th. (Dec 7-5) 3rd Place Match Mason Schoenhard (Harrisburg) 14-6, Jr. over Tanner Swab (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 4-3, Jr. (Dec 6-1) 5th Place Match Tashon Clark (Spearfish) 13-7, Sr. over Morgan Warmbein (Sioux Falls Washington) 11-8, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:13 (17-1)) 7th Place Match Mason Maag (Watertown) 6-2, So. over Quinton Abrahamson (Harrisburg) 2-4, Sr. (MD 13-3)

160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Ryan Meyer of Harrisburg

2nd Place – Alec Bien of Milbank

3rd Place – Jake Sailer of Sturgis

4th Place – Tanner Cady of Watertown

5th Place – Jorey Sorenson of Brandon Valley

6th Place – Carter Slykhuis of Tea Area

7th Place – Braedon Treadway of Sioux Falls Lincoln

8th Place – Lexan Thorson of Watertown 1st Place Match Ryan Meyer (Harrisburg) 12-6, Jr. over Alec Bien (Milbank) 9-7, Jr. (Dec 3-1) 3rd Place Match Jake Sailer (Sturgis) 19-8, Sr. over Tanner Cady (Watertown) 13-6, Sr. (Fall 3:42) 5th Place Match Jorey Sorenson (Brandon Valley) 13-5, So. over Carter Slykhuis (Tea Area) 9-7, Jr. (Fall 0:41) 7th Place Match Braedon Treadway (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 14-9, Jr. over Lexan Thorson (Watertown) 2-3, Fr. (Dec 8-1)

170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Jacob Schoon of Brookings

2nd Place – Nick Schirado of Harrisburg

3rd Place – Zach Witte of Sioux Falls OGorman

4th Place – Tupak Kpeayeh of Sioux Falls Washington

5th Place – Sam Stroup of Watertown

6th Place – Logan Bowes of Brookings

7th Place – Jacob Murphy of Sioux Falls Lincoln

8th Place – Brodie Holtquist of Milbank 1st Place Match Jacob Schoon (Brookings) 13-1, Jr. over Nick Schirado (Harrisburg) 16-2, Sr. (Dec 9-4) 3rd Place Match Zach Witte (Sioux Falls OGorman) 18-2, Sr. over Tupak Kpeayeh (Sioux Falls Washington) 12-6, Jr. (Dec 4-3) 5th Place Match Sam Stroup (Watertown) 13-7, So. over Logan Bowes (Brookings) 6-9, Jr. (Dec 9-2) 7th Place Match Jacob Murphy (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 10-12, Jr. over Brodie Holtquist (Milbank) 9-11, So. (Fall 2:20)

182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Tyler Zebell of Lennox

2nd Place – Brett Culver of Vermillion

3rd Place – Cade Bruggeman of Harrisburg

4th Place – Jayden Hartford of Watertown

5th Place – Jon Binstock of Sioux Falls OGorman

6th Place – Reese Hansen of Spearfish

7th Place – PJ Parmelee of Tea Area

8th Place – Slayton Neugebauer of Parkston 1st Place Match Tyler Zebell (Lennox) 19-4, Sr. over Brett Culver (Vermillion) 14-7, Sr. (Dec 3-1) 3rd Place Match Cade Bruggeman (Harrisburg) 16-5, Sr. over Jayden Hartford (Watertown) 14-5, So. (Dec 5-4) 5th Place Match Jon Binstock (Sioux Falls OGorman) 10-6, Sr. over Reese Hansen (Spearfish) 17-9, Sr. (Dec 8-5) 7th Place Match PJ Parmelee (Tea Area) 12-7, So. over Slayton Neugebauer (Parkston) 8-10, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

195 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Joey Otta of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

2nd Place – Brady Schoenfelder of Parkston

3rd Place – KJ St. Pierre of Wagner

4th Place – Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg

5th Place – Keaten Wagner of Garretson

6th Place – Ledgend Thorson of Watertown

7th Place – Sam Lembcke of Brandon Valley

8th Place – Evan Hehr of Spearfish 1st Place Match Joey Otta (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 13-2, Jr. over Brady Schoenfelder (Parkston) 13-5, Sr. (Dec 4-2) 3rd Place Match KJ St. Pierre (Wagner) 14-3, So. over Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 12-8, Fr. (Dec 7-4) 5th Place Match Keaten Wagner (Garretson) 10-5, Sr. over Ledgend Thorson (Watertown) 8-7, Sr. (Fall 3:32) 7th Place Match Sam Lembcke (Brandon Valley) 14-5, So. over Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 9-10, So. (Fall 3:49)

220 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Joel Carpenter of Sturgis

2nd Place – Logan Warzecha of Harrisburg

3rd Place – Brody Surrell of Vermillion

4th Place – Jace Johnson of Wagner

5th Place – Lincoln Stahl of Watertown

6th Place – Marc Williams of Spearfish

7th Place – Brayden Leischner of Parkston

8th Place – Lucas Berthelsen of Sioux Falls OGorman 1st Place Match Joel Carpenter (Sturgis) 23-1, Sr. over Logan Warzecha (Harrisburg) 13-2, Sr. (Dec 3-1) 3rd Place Match Brody Surrell (Vermillion) 19-1, Sr. over Jace Johnson (Wagner) 13-6, Sr. (Fall 1:46) 5th Place Match Lincoln Stahl (Watertown) 13-6, So. over Marc Williams (Spearfish) 9-9, Sr. (Fall 0:31) 7th Place Match Brayden Leischner (Parkston) 10-8, Sr. over Lucas Berthelsen (Sioux Falls OGorman) 7-12, So. (Fall 1:42)