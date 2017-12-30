Local Gym Celebrates With Member Appreciation Party

Sioux Falls, S.D.- “We wouldn’t be here without our members,” says GreatLIFE Assistant General Manager Jenn Johnson.

Most gyms are a place to workout and go home. At GreatLIFE Woodlake Athletic Club, the staff make an effort to thank their members for their loyalty with fun events like hosting a member appreciation party.

There was an event catered towards children and family fun with inflatable obstacle courses, a rock-climbing wall, a photo booth area with props and wigs, and they also had miniature golf.

Bagels and beverages including smoothie samples from the smoothie bar were available to members.

Johnson says it’s the least they can do to give back to their members.

“So we’re all about kids and families and bringing everybody together. So when we’re able to offer something for families to come do on these cold days here in the winter, it’s just, why not take the opportunity just to thank them for being such great members.”

Brent Hodgkiss along with his daughter Swayzie like how these events make their family feel like family at GreatLIFE.

“We always bring our kids out, we love it. We love being members here, we feel like we’re basically family. That’s one of the biggest thing for us is feeling like we’re a part of the community here,” Hodgkiss tells us.

If you’re an adult, don’t worry they have events planned for you too.

“We’ll be serving a dinner and some wine and then we’ll also be showing a football game up on the wall to kind of get that backyard feel kind of like we’re on a patio here for while we’re eating dinner and watching the game,” says Johnson.