Lyft Drivers and Police Prepare For New Year’s Eve: What To Expect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 2018 is near and almost here, but some people will never get to experience it because of those who chose to drive under the influence.

“There’s going to be extra enforcement out,” said Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department. “Make sure that if they’re gonna go out for New Year’s Eve, plan ahead. Get a sober driver, cab, Lyft, whatever the case may be.”

Sioux Falls police are concerned but prepared. They say they’ll have an additional nine officers on duty Sunday night. Lyft driver Matthew Brinkman is also preparing for a busy night behind the wheel.

“I think the police officers knew that there needed to be a recommendation to people because there’s so many people that are going to go out,” said Brinkman. “They’re going to make maybe poor decisions and not get home safe and they’re going to recommend they have a safe alternative.”

Brinkman says there will be a price surge for Lyft users from 10pm to 3am on New Year’s Eve. This means an additional 15 percent will be added on for those five hours.

It’s not just alcohol that has police uneasy: it’s the cold. Police say the negative temperatures and wind chill mean party-goers could become seriously injured or even die if they’re outside for even 20 to 30 minutes.

“Yeah I probably wouldn’t recommend walking home that early in the morning just because of the cold temperatures,” said Clemens. “Just, try not to drink and drive. We’d really like these guys to come back and have not made any arrests but that’s really probably not going to happen.”

Brinkman says on a night where the weather and a few celebratory drinks could end a life, he’s happy to give the gift of Lyft this new year.

“Knowing that I could make sure that somebody made it home safe and sound and maybe that somebody didn’t hurt or affect somebody else’s new year’s, that’s the main reason I’m out doing it,” said Brinkman. “The money is always a benefit but to know that people get home safe and sound I think is the most important thing.”

Sioux Falls Lyft drivers communicate through a Facebook group, and although they expect a particularly high demand from passengers, they also plan to have more Lyft drivers out than usual. A number of other taxi companies in Sioux Falls and Triple A “Tipsy Tow” will also be servicing passengers.