MIKE MILLER CLASSIC-DeLaSalle Defeats O’Gorman In First Ever Girls Game

Knights Fall 63-58

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In the first ever girls’ basketball game at the Mike Miller Classic, DeLaSalle defeated defending South Dakota State AA Champion O’Gorman 63-58 at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday afternoon.

O’Gorman’s Emma Ronsiek led all scorers with 28 points while Nora Francois paced DeLaSalle with 20.

