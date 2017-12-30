MIKE MILLER CLASSIC-DeLaSalle Hangs On To Beat Yankton In Gary Munsen Championship

Bucks Fall 61-57

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Yankton Bucks gave six-time defending Minnesota State Champion DeLaSalle all it could handle in the championship game of the Gary Munsen Tournament at the Mike Miller Classic.

The Bucks fell to the top-ranked Lakers 61-57 on Saturday night in boys’ prep basketball action at the Sanford Pentagon.

Yankton’s Matthew Mors led all scorers with 30 points and Jack Wolfgram added 12. Tyrell Terry led DeLaSalle with 14 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!