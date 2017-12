MIKE MILLER CLASSIC-Prior Lake Defeats Washington

Warriors Fall 65-53

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Prior Lake defeated Washington 65-53 in boys’ basketball action at the Mike Miller Classic at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday afternoon. Prior Lake’s Dawson Garcia led all scorers with 22 points while Washington was led by Zach Heins’ 15 points.

