MIKE MILLER CLASSIC-Tea Rolls In Battle Of Champions With Bridgewater-Emery

Defending State A Champs Beat Defending State B Champs 73-39

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In a battle of South Dakota State Champions, the defending State A Champion Tea Titans cruised by the defending State B Champion Bridgewater-Emery Huskies 73-39 in boys’ basketball action at the Mike Miller Classic on Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Tea’s Noah Friedel led all scorers with 18 points while teammate Justin Hohn added 17. Sawyer Schultz was the lone Huskie in double figures with 16 points.

