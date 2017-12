MIKE MILLER CLASSIC-Top Ranked Aberdeen Girls Down Roosevelt

Golden Eagles Improve To 5-0 With 51-41 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The top ranked Aberdeen girls’ basketball team defeated Roosevelt 51-41 at the Mike Miller Classic at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Paiton Burckhard paced the Golden Eagles with 14 points. Roosevelt’s Tatum Kooima led all scorers with 18 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!