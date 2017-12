MIKE MILLER CLASSIC-Wauwatosa West Rallies Past O’Gorman

Knights Fall 53-45

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Down nine at half, Wauwatosa West outscored O’Gorman 38-21 in the second half to defeat the Knights 53-45 in boys’ prep basketball action at the Mike Miller Classic in the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday night in Sioux Falls.

West’s Aaron Greer scored a game high 15 points and Allen Johnson added 13. Akoi Akoi and Cole Bruhn each led the Knights with nine points.

