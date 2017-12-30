SDSU Men Ease By Presentation

Jacks Win Final Non-Conference Game 111-68

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State closed its nonconference schedule in dominating fashion Saturday with a 111-68 win over Presentation at Frost Arena.

SDSU (12-5) shot 64.5 percent in the game and hit 14-of-23 from deep while limiting Presentation (6-9) to seven 3-pointers and a 38 percent field goal mark.

Five Jackrabbits reached double figures, led by Mike Daum’s 24. He, Reed Tellinghuisen and Lane Severyn paced the team with six rebounds each.

David Jenkins Jr. had a career-high six assists and hit 6-of-8 from the field on his way to 18 points, while Tellinghuisen added 17 of his own.

Chris Howell scored all 15 of his points in the second half and Ian Theisen returned to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 12, tallying 11 points over 26 minutes.

SDSU started the game on a 9-2 run, and although the Saints hung around early, a 13-0 Jackrabbit spurt midway through the first quickly put the game out of reach.

Ahead 41-25 near the five-minute mark, State pushed the lead to 32 (59-27) behind an 18-2 rally over the next four minutes.

The Jackrabbits were on fire early, hitting 74.1 percent from the field in the opening half and carried a 59-30 lead into the locker room.

South Dakota State picked up where it left off in the second, scoring the first seven points of the period before the teams traded buckets until the 12-minute mark.

From there, the Jacks ran off 14 unanswered to go up 45 (93-48) with 8:36 to play, and soon after broke the 100-point barrier on a Key 3-pointer inside the five-minute mark.

The largest lead of the day (53) came when Howell buried a jumper at 3:12, and although Presentation scored the final 10 points of the game, SDSU finished with its highest scoring total since Dec. 15, 2001 when it took down Minnesota-Morris, 127-60.

Game Notes

South Dakota State leads the all-time series with Presentation, 2-0.

111 is the most points by a Jackrabbit team in the Division I era.

The Jacks have not lost a home nonconference game since Nov. 14, 2013, a span of 28 straight contests.

Mike Daum is now fourth in career free throw attempts at South Dakota State with 561. He passed Kent Hyde (1955-58; 559) late in the first half.

Mike Daum moved into sixth all-time at SDSU with 570 career field goals. He passed Ron Wiblemo (1971-75; 562), Jordan Dykstra (2010-14; 568) and is tied with Austin Hansen (1999-03).

Reed Tellinghuisen started his 109th career game Saturday and is now tied with Nate Wolters (2009-13) for seventh in school history.

The Jackrabbits have not trailed in the last 120 minutes of game action.

Up Next

South Dakota State begins Summit League play next week with a pair of road games, traveling to North Dakota State on Wednesday before a Saturday showdown at Omaha.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics