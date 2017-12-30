Wayne State Sweeps Doubleheader At Sioux Falls

USF Women Lose 74-65 & Men Lose 78-66

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Wayne State Wildcats stunned the host Sioux Falls Cougars in an NSIC basketball doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

Up six at half, the USF men were outscored by 18 in the second half and fell to Wayne State 78-66. USF’s Trevon Evans and Wayne State’s Trevin Joseph each scored a game-high 22 points.

In the womens’ game Wayne State won a tense fourth quarter affair 74-65. USF’s Kaely Hummel scored a game high 22 points and Mariah Szymanski added 18 points. Wayne State had four players score in double figures with Paige Ballinger and Kacie O’Connor scoring 14 points each.

USF will host city rival Augustana tomorrow for another doubleheader beginning at 2 PM.