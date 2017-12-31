AAA ‘Tipsy Tow’ Offering Free Rides Through New Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — New Years Eve can be one of the deadliest holidays on the road with many drunk driving accidents reported every year.

AAA is hoping to encourage those who’ve been drinking to not get behind the wheel this holida

‘Tipsy Tow’ has been offering free rides for more than ten years. It’s a service available for AAA members and non-members that allows for you, a guest and your car to be towed home after being out. Call 800-222-4357 (800-AAA-HELP) for a free ride home.

Marilyn Buskohl of AAA says 35% of car crashes during the year involves a drunk driver and that number jumps to more than 40% over the holidays. She adds that most of these can be prevented.

“Even after one drink tests have shown that your ability to drive is impaired, and with the roads the way they are right and the frigid temperatures it’s just not worth taking the risk,” says Buskohl.

Buskohl says Tipsy Tow serves nearly 50 people each new year.

The tow will take the customer 15 miles from pickup. The service is available in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Mitchell, Vermillion, Aberdeen and Yankton. Tows are available until 4 a.m. on Jan. 2.