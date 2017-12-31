Augie Women Stay Perfect With Win At USF

Vikings Improve To 12-0 With 76-65 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A balanced scoring attack from the Augustana women’s basketball team helped the Vikings hold off arch rival Sioux Falls 76-65 Sunday afternoon inside the Stewart Center.

After securing the win, Augustana is off to their best start in program history with a 12-0 overall record and an 8-0 record in NSIC play.

Naomi Rust ramped things up early for the Vikings, scoring Augustana’s first 10 points of the game. The senior from Bismarck, N.D. finished with 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

Augie took a 22-21 lead into the second quarter thanks to a Logan O’Farrell half-court heave at the buzzer.

The Vikings carried that momentum from the first quarter into the second, as Augustana ripped off a 21-7 run. Logan O’Farrell, a senior from Summit, S.D. had eight points during that stretch and finished with 18 points on the night. Augustana held a 40-27 lead at the break.

The Cougars put together a 9-0 run at the start of the third to pull USF within 47-40, but a Logan O’Farrell jumper and a lay-up snapped the run and put Augustana back in business. The Vikings responded with a 7-0 run of their own. A Lyndsey Prosser lay-up gave Augustana a 60-43 lead, their largest of the night.

Sioux Falls was able to cut the lead to single digits on two different occasions, but the Vikings continued to fight and held off the Cougars.

Shelby Selland (11 points), Rust, Logan O’Farrell and Paige Peterson (12 points) each scored in double figures on the afternoon for Augustana and helped the Vikings shoot 50 percent from the field. Logan O’Farrell secured a team-high seven rebounds and six steals for Augie. The sharp shooting continued from behind the arc as well, as the Vikings poured in nine 3-pointers at a 56 percent clip.

Sioux Falls drops to 8-4 overall and 5-3 in the NSIC.

The Vikings return to action Friday, Jan. 5 when they host Minnesota State at 6 p.m. inside the Sioux Falls Arena.

-Recap Courtesy Augustana Athletics