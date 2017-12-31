Keeping Furry Friends Safe This Winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Negative temperatures are the high this weekend and while we’ve touched on home, car and personal safety with these frigid temps what about the furry friends?

How cold is too cold for your pet and what caution owners need to take during these freezing days?

The freezing temps don’t seem to bother Dallas. John Wise rescued the British Springer Spaniel from the humane society a couple weeks ago. He says his furry friend is a fan of the snow.

“What you see is what you get he’s just all over the place. Not that he minds it, but that’s pretty much where he’s at. I’m over here freezing and he’s just having a good old time,” says Wise.

Wise still keeps tabs on Dallas during these cold days.

“Even in the car and stuff I have his towel and blanket so he can drive off and run around and get warm,” says Wise.

How cold is too cold for a man’s best friend?

Ryan Oaks of Mini Critters says common sense plays a factor. If an owner doesn’t want to be outside for long periods of time neither should the pet.

“When you get down into the zeros and below zeros it’s very important that your dog is kept safe and warm. If it’s too cold for you to be outside for long periods of time it’s too cold for your pets to be outside for a long period of time,” says Oaks.

Even though some dogs are more equipped for these freezing temperatures Oaks says owners still need to take caution.

“Those big coated dogs there’s still a point where enough is enough from a cold stand point and when you’re dealing with your tiny toy breeds of dogs absolutely there’s not a lot of gray area. The shortest amount of time you can have the dog outside the better,” says Oaks.

Oaks says towel drying animal paws is important since they come into direct contact with ice. Other safety tips include limiting time outside and making sure your pet is properly fed.

Pocket sized animals also need to remain in a controlled climate and shouldn’t go outside with these negative temps for anything other than bathroom breaks.