MIKE MILLER CLASSIC-La Lumiere Overwhelms Aberdeen

Defending National Champions Win 98-61

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Defending high school national champion La Lumiere proved to much for Aberdeen at the Mike Miller Classic, defeating the Golden Eagles 98-61 at the Sanford Pentagon late Saturday night.

Six players hit double figures in scoring for La Lumiere led by Charles Smith’s 18 points. Cole Bergan led the way for Aberdeen with 17 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!