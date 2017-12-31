Northern State Sweeps Hoops Double Dip At Mankato

Men Win 87-84, Women Victorious 73-49

MENS’ RECAP

Mankato, Minn. – Things went down to the wire, as the No. 13 Northern State University Wolves defeated Minnesota State 87-84, remaining as the only unbeaten team in the NSIC. With their 13th consecutive win, NSU improves to 14-1 overall and 8-0 in the league.

Northern trailed 44-37 at the half, and battled back with 50 points in the final 20 minutes of play. NSU shot 59.3 percent from the floor in the second half and held the Mavericks to 40 points. It was all tied up at 71-all with under five minutes remaining in regulation.

Minnesota State took the lead on a made free throw, however Northern quickly answered back with a layup by Ian Smith. It was a 3-point contest and Minnesota State ball with just five seconds remaining. The NSU defense held strong as MSU was unable to get a shot off.

In total they shot 54.9 percent from the floor, 33.3 percent from the arc, and 77.1 percent from the foul line. Northern tallied 34 points in the paint, 14 second chance points, 11 bench points, and eight points off turnovers. The Wolves just edged out the Mavericks with 33 rebounds to Minnesota State’s 32. Northern tallied nine assists, five steals, and three blocks as a team.

Logan Doyle led the team with a career high 26 points, shooting 61.5 percent from the floor. The senior also added a team leading eight rebounds, as well as one steal. Smith was second on the team with 18 points, shooting 75.0 percent from the floor. He added a team leading three assists, as well as four rebounds.

DJ Pollard and Darin Peterka tallied 13 and 12 points apiece, rounding out the double figure scorers. The pair each shot 50.0 percent or better from the floor, with Peterka notching two of the team’s four made 3-pointers. Gabe King rounded out the starters with seven points, knocking down 2-of-2 from the floor and the foul line.

Carter Evans led the team off the bench with six points. He tallied five rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal. Bo Fries added five points and five rebounds, as the final scorer in the game.

The Wolves will return to Wachs Arena next weekend, for two North Division contests against U-Mary and Minot State. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday against the Marauders and 6 p.m. on Saturday versus the Beavers.

WOMENS’ RECAP

Mankato, Minn. – The No. 19 Northern State University women rolled to a 73-49 New Year’s Eve victory over Minnesota State on Sunday afternoon. With the win, NSU improves to 11-2 overall and 7-1 in the NSIC, notching a weekend sweep over the South Division.

The Wolves led from the first score of the game getting out to a quick 26-16 lead in the first. NSU added nine points in the second, as well as 19 points in both the third and fourth to seal the victory. As a team Northern shot 47.4 percent from the floor, 42.1 percent from the arc, and 73.3 percent from the foul line. They out-rebounded their opponents by 19 boards, with 45 total in the game.

NSU tallied 19 assists, four blocks, and nine steals as a unit and handily won the game despite 20 turnovers. They added 20 points in the paint, 16 points off turnovers, 14 points off the bench, three second chance points, and two fast break points. Finally, they combined for eight made 3-pointers as a team.

Jill Conrad and Jessi Marti led the Northern attack with 16 points apiece, each shooting above 50.0 percent from the floor. Marti was second on the team with seven rebounds, while adding a team leading three steals. The sophomore notch two made long range baskets and added two assists. Conrad tallied three rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Brianna Kusler was a force for the Wolves with 11 points and a team leading nine rebounds. The sophomore added a team second best three assists, while shooting 4-of-7 from the floor with two made 3-pointers. Alexis Tappe and Miranda Ristau rounded out the NSU starters with eight points each. Ristau notched seven rebounds, while Tappe tallied six. Ristau led the team with four assists, while Tappe matched Marti’s total of three steals.

Gabby Laimer led the team off the bench with nine points shooting 50.0 percent from the floor. She tallied three rebounds and three assists as well. Sara Tvedt and Brynn Flakus added the final scores of the game, three and two points respectively. Tvedt notched five rebounds, while Flakus tallied three assists.

The Wolves will return to Wachs Arena next Friday and Saturday, facing off against U-Mary and Minot State. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday against the Marauders and 4 p.m. on Saturday versus the Beavers.

-Recaps Courtesy NSU Athletics