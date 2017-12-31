Scoreboard Sunday, December 31st
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR NEW YEARS EVE 2017
NFL
Vikings 23, Chicago 10
NBA
Timberwolves 107, Indiana 90
NBA G-League
Oklahoma City 115, Skyforce 108
USHL
Stampede 3, Fargo 2 (Final in Shootout)
Mens’ College Basketball
Sioux Falls 70, Augustana 61 (*Final in OT)
Northern State 87, MSU-Mankato 84
SMSU 86, Wayne State 65
Womens’ College Basketball
Augustana 76, Sioux Falls 65
Northern State 73, MSU-Mankato 49
Wayne State 76, SMSU 60