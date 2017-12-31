Scoreboard Sunday, December 31st

Scores For Sunday, December 31, 2017
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR NEW YEARS EVE 2017

NFL
Vikings 23, Chicago 10

NBA
Timberwolves 107, Indiana 90

NBA G-League
Oklahoma City 115, Skyforce 108

USHL
Stampede 3, Fargo 2 (Final in Shootout)

Mens’ College Basketball
Sioux Falls 70, Augustana 61 (*Final in OT)

Northern State 87, MSU-Mankato 84

SMSU 86, Wayne State 65

Womens’ College Basketball
Augustana 76, Sioux Falls 65

Northern State 73, MSU-Mankato 49

Wayne State 76, SMSU 60

