Stampede Stop Fargo For Fifth Straight Time

Herd Win In Shootout 3-2

Sioux Falls, SD—Kevin Conley scored in round two of the shootout and Jaxson Stauber stopped all three Fargo shooters as the Sioux Falls Stampede topped the Force 3-2 in a shootout before 7,435 fans on New Year’s Eve at the PREMIER Center. The Herd improved to 5-0-0 against Fargo this season and earned their first shootout win of the year. Matt Quercia tallied a goal and an assist in regulation while Jaxson Stauber stopped 21 of 23 shots for his fifth win of the season. The Stampede improved to 14-8-6 on the year and trail Fargo by just three points for first place in the West.

After topping Fargo 3-2 in overtime on Friday, the Herd knew the Force would come to play so getting a goal first would be key and the Stampede did just that when Jaxon Nelson scored 11:42 into the game. Nolan Walker sent a pass through the slot to Nelson who kicked the puck to his stick and then skated in front of the net before backhanding a shot into the goal for a 1-0 lead. It would stay that way until the 16:17 mark when Ryan Savage picked up a loose puck in front of the Stampede net and slid it under the pads of Stauber to make it 1-1 after one. Fargo outshot the Herd 10-8 in the period.

After a scoreless second period in which the Stampede outshot Fargo 14-3, Sioux Falls regained the lead just 1:41 into the third period on Matt Quercia’s fourth goal of the season and second of the weekend. Grant Reichenbacher took the puck from the right circle and slid a perfect pass through the slot to a streaking Quercia who quickly one-timed it into the back of the net to give the Herd a 2-1 advantage. Unfortunately, the Stampede would not hold it as Fargo would go on the power play after a questionable tripping call on Sioux Falls and the Force took advantage. Right off the face-off, Ty Farmer blasted a shot through traffic and into the upper right-hand corner of the net to tie it up a 2-2. Sioux Falls outshot Fargo 12-4 in the period, but the game would held to overtime.

Fargo outshot the Stampede 6-4 in the extra session, but neither team would score so the game headed to a shootout where Kevin Conley scored in the second round on a nice wrist shot from the slot. Stauber turned Fargo down all three times and the Stampede earned the victory.

Sioux Falls outshot Fargo 38-23 on the night and finished 0-for-2 on the power play while the Force were 1-for-4.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede