Storm’s Tyler Knight Retires From Football

All-Time IFL Leader In Tackles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In the Indoor Football League, Superman has left the building.

Storm linebacker Tyler Knight announced on twitter today that he is retiring from football. Since joining the Storm in 2011, Knight has been a part of five championships, and is the IFL’s all time leader in tackles and fifth in sacks. He’s also been an all-time Sioux Falls’ fan favorite known for wearing his Superman cape during game introductions.