Bikers Ride In New Year’s Tradition

Sioux Falls, S.D.- Today’s temperatures didn’t stop Sioux Falls cyclists from taking part in a new year’s tradition.

“Spoke N Sport” has hosted a new year’s day bike ride for more than 30 years.

Today around 90 cyclists bundled up, and rode down Minnesota Avenue to Yankton Trail Park and back for about a 10-mile ride.

Owner Chad Pickard says this year’s ride is a lot different than previous years.

“Yeah, it’s the coldest. It’s the coldest by i think about 10 degrees, actually. i looked it up,” Pickard tells us.

A new year’s eve bike ride also took place yesterday in Brookings.

Chad says about 10 brave people made it to that event.