Bikers Ride In New Year’s Tradition

David Kline
Share This:

Sioux Falls, S.D.- Today’s temperatures didn’t stop Sioux Falls cyclists from taking part in a new year’s tradition.

“Spoke N Sport” has hosted a new year’s day bike ride for more than 30 years.

Today around 90 cyclists bundled up, and rode down Minnesota Avenue to Yankton Trail Park and back for about a 10-mile ride.

Owner Chad Pickard says this year’s ride is a lot different than previous years.

“Yeah, it’s the coldest.  It’s the coldest by i think about 10 degrees, actually.  i looked it up,” Pickard tells us.

A new year’s eve bike ride also took place yesterday in Brookings.

Chad says about 10 brave people made it to that event.

Related Post

Midco Aquatic Center Celebrates 1st Birthday With ...
Sioux Falls Man Sentenced To 30 Years For Kidnappi...
“Being Muslim In Sioux Falls”
Sunday: Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure In Sioux ...

You Might Also Like