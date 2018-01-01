Update: Power Restored in Mitchell, Davison County

MITCHELL, S.D. — Power is restored to customers in Davison County after multiple outages Monday morning.

Mitchell Police Dept. officials posted on Facebook around 10:00 a.m. that they had opened the Corn Palace and the Davison County Fair Grounds for emergency shelters for those without power, as temperatures sit at minus 20 and will remain below zero throughout the day.

Northwestern Energy reported on its website that approximately 178 people were without power and that crews are working to get the power restored. Another 900 were without power earlier Monday in the downtown Mitchell area. Northwestern reports that power was restored in the earlier outage at 8:53 a.m.

Customers without power can report outages and find updates at NorthwesternEnergy.com.