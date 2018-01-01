Parents Ring in the New Year with New Bundles of Joy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Many of us rang in the New Year with new resolutions and new goals for 2018.

Others rang in the New Year with a new addition to their families.

Stephanie Rogers welcomed her new bundle of joy at 12:23 New Year’s morning at Sanford hospital.

Her third boy, Jeremiah David, is named after his grandfather.

Little Jeremiah entered the world at 9 pounds, 13 ounces, much to the excitement of his eagerly awaiting mother.

“He was due on Christmas Eve, so I was kind of hoping he would come before Christmas,” said Rogers. “So, yep, there’s a reason he’s big!”

Just a few hours later at Avera hospital, David and Olga Sturzenbecher welcomed their first child.

Also a boy, this little one came about two weeks early.

His original due date was January 14.

He arrived at 6:35 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

For the first few hours of his life, he was without a name.

But mom and dad finally decided on one.

“As of a couple hours ago – a couple minutes ago – his name is Alexander Ryan Sturzenbecher,” said Olga. “We still down know how we’re going to spell that yet,” added David.

Alexander and Jeremiah share their birthdays with a projected 386,000 other babies worldwide who were also born on New Year’s day.