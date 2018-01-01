Sisseton Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Dec. 11 Crash

A Sisseton man has died from injuries sustained in a Dec. 11, 2017 three-vehicle crash in Sisseton.

A 1991 GMC Jimmy was westbound on South Dakota Highway 10 when the driver stopped and attempted to turn into a parking lot. The vehicle collided with an eastbound 2002 Pontiac Grand AM. The GMC Jimmy then overturned and slid into a 2004 GMC Yukon that was stopped and exiting the parking lot.

Tony Gutierrez, 61, was a passenger in the GMC Jimmy. He was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital where he died Dec. 23.

The driver of the Pontiac Grand AM was not wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries. The driver of the GMC Jimmy was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, Sisseton Wahpeton Tribal Police, Sisseton Police Department, Sisseton Fire and Rescue and Grant/Roberts Ambulance.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.