Three Men Arrested In Watertown Assault

WATERTOWN, S.D. — Three men are spending New Year’s Day behind bars in Codington County, after a stabbing was reported Sunday evening.

Police say it happened around 5 p.m. in the 100 block of North Broadway. Police say two men had injuries from a knife – one with a cut on his hand, the other to his neck. According to authorities, four men were involved in an argument over property, in which a knife was presented. Todd Lyons, Ornofrio Lyons and Rodney Crawford were arrested on Aggravated Assault charges. Police say illegal drugs also appear to be a factor in the assault.

All three are being held at the Codington County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash only bond.

Both victims were evaluated by Watertown Fire Rescue paramedics and cleared without further medical attention.