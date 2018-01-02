40 Sheriffs Endorsing Jason Ravnsborg For Attorney General Race

SOUTH DAKOTA – A Yankton attorney campaigning to be the state’s next Attorney General says he’s the candidate for law enforcement.

Jason Ravnsborg announced today that 40 of the county Sheriffs in South Dakota have endorsed him so far. The Republican candidate has said cracking down on drug crimes will be a top priority.

Current Attorney General Marty Jackley vacates the post in his own campaign for South Dakota Governor.

State Senator Lance Russell, Assistant Attorney General Charles McGuigan, and Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald will also be competing for the republican vote.