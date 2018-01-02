Bradley, Coyotes win at NDSU

FARGO, N.D.–South Dakota junior guard Jaycee Bradley knocked down five of USD’s 13 3-pointers as the Coyotes defeated North Dakota State 82-67 inside the Scheels Center on Tuesday night.

South Dakota (10-5, 2-0 Summit) earned its 750th victory in program history. The Coyotes also defeated North Dakota State (7-8, 0-1) for the ninth time in the last 10 games.

Bradley finished with a season high 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the floor and made a perfect 5-of-5 from downtown. Junior guard Allison Arens tallied 19 points for her ninth double-digit game this season. Arens added six boards, five assists and a pair of steals to her stat line.

Sophomore guard Ciara Duffy tallied her fifth-straight double-figure game with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting. She also dished out four assists.

Senior center Kate Liveringhouse was the fourth Coyote in double digits with 10 points and also grabbed four boards. Senior guard Jasmine Trimboli tallied seven points, nine rebounds and four steals.

South Dakota jumped out to a hot start, making 10-of-15 shots including six 3-pointers in the first quarter to lead 27-14. Bradley made all three of her attempts from downtown. The Coyotes forced 10 turnovers in those first 10 minutes and scored 18 points off Bison turnovers.

The Coyotes held a 38-32 lead at the half as the Bison got rolling in the second quarter. NDSU’s Michelle Gaislerova came off the bench and scored all eight of her points in the period.

South Dakota outscored North Dakota State 30-17 in the third period by knocking down 12-of-19 from the floor. Bradley remained perfect from the floor through the third period at 7-of-7 from the field with four made 3-pointers.

North Dakota State finished at 51.9 percent (27-of-52) from the field, but committed 22 turnovers. The Coyotes capitalized with 32 points-off turnovers in the game. USD also tallied a season high 15 steals.

South Dakota made 50 percent (31-of-62) of its shots from the floor and shot a season-best 48.1 percent (13-of-27) from outside the arc. The 13 3-pointers was the second-most threes made in a game this season, behind the 15 made against Bellevue.

The Coyotes travel to Western Illinois for a game at 7 p.m. Thursday inside Western Hall in Macomb, Ill.