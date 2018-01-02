Broken Pipe Causes Minor Flooding At Mitchell Arts Center

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – A broken sprinkler system pipe caused minor flooding at the Mitchell High School Performing Arts Center on New Year’s Day.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Ben Vanden Hoek told The Daily Republic that everyone inside left the building, and the sprinkler system was shut off. There was no fire – Vanden Hoek says a system malfunction likely caused the pipe to break.

Mitchell Technology and School Security Director Dan Muck said damage was concentrated to only a small part of the building, and he doesn’t expect a lengthy cleanup process.