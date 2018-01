BV Girls win at Unbeaten Harrisburg

BV Girls win at Unbeaten Harrisburg

The Harrisburg Tigers were unbeaten heading into Tuesday night’s game against Brandon Valley. Jeniah Ugofsky and Aby Phipps combined for 34 points and 19 rebounds for the Tigers. But a balanced Lynx attack was the difference. Trinity Law scored 13 and Ashley Wells had 7 rebounds to lead the way for Brandon Valley in a 45-41 win. Both teams are now 4-1 for the season.