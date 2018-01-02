Coyotes Have Great Chemistry, Duffy Shines

ELMHURST, Ill.–South Dakota sophomore guard Ciara Duffy has been named the Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the period ended Dec. 31.

Duffy earns her first career player of the week award after a career game against Denver. She notched her first career double-double with a career high 24 points and 10 rebounds. She made 10-of-12 field goals including three from downtown. Duffy added a pair of steals and a block in the game.

Since returning to the starting lineup four games ago, Duffy has averaged nearly 17 points and six boards while shooting at a 50 percent clip. On the season, Duffy is South Dakota’s second-leading scorer with 11.3 points, 5.4 boards and two assists per game.