DTSF Kicks Off Burger Battle Competition

DTSF Kicks Off Burger Battle Competition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — You might find yourself choosing healthier options this New Year, but some Sioux Falls restaurants are ready to tempt you.

The 5th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle runs through January. Six restaurants are cooking up their best specialty burgers. The public can order and rate the burgers based on five categories including toppings, presentation and customer service.

Joe Batcheller is with Downtown Sioux Falls. He says the event is a great way for restaurants to showcase their unique specialties and creativity.

“It’s a great opportunity to come on downtown and just celebrate the culinary creativeness of these downtown establishments that are participating,” says Batcheller.

JL Beers, PAve, ODE to Food and Drinks, The Market, Tommy Jack’s Pub and Wiley’s Tavern are all in the running for your vote. The Market is the defending champion- winning the last two years.

Voters also have the chance at winning weekly gift cards by posting their orders to social media.