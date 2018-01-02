Man Facing Assault Charges In New Year’s Eve Stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A man is facing aggravated assault charges after police say he stabbed someone inside a Sioux Falls apartment this weekend.

The stabbing occurred just before 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in an apartment located in the 200 block of North Fairfax Avenue. Police say 42-year-old suspect Rocky Yazzie allegedly stabbed the victim near his heart, after an argument broke out over Yazzie’s girlfriend.

The 49-year-old victim was hospitalized, his condition is unclear at this time.