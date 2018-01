New Acreage Expands Black Hills National Cemetery

Bureau of Land Management transferring 107 additional acres

STURGIS, S.D. – The U.S. Senate has passed a bill that significantly expands the size of the Black Hills National Cemetery. About 200 acres of land currently held by the Bureau of Land Management will be transferred to the 107-acre national cemetery. The additional land is northwest of the current cemetery along Interstate 90 near Sturgis.