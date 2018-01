Police: 65 Total Tickets Issued During New Year’s Saturation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say 65 tickets in total were issued on Sunday night.

Police had 11 more officers out on patrol during 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Police say there were five speeding violations, 11 no insurance violations and that they made 10 total DUI arrests for the night.

Police say the numbers are consistent with past years.