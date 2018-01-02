Police Looking For Three Suspects In Sunday Armed Robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say they are looking for three suspects in connection with an early Sunday morning armed robbery.

Police say around 7:30 a.m. the three suspects entered a business located on the 5100 block of South Marion Road, just before the business opened. Police say one of the suspects was holding a long rifle, possibly a shotgun. The suspects pointed the gun at an employee and demanded cash.

The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and the employee was not injured.

The suspects are described as wearing masks with dark clothes.

The investigation is ongoing and police are looking into surveillance video.