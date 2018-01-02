Police: “There Could Be More Victims” in Daycare Molestation Case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A 75-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested two weeks ago, after a 13-year-old girl told police he molested her several years ago.

Another report of abuse was brought to police over the weekend.

Police say David Hirsch and his wife operated an in-home daycare for more than two decades and they worry there could be additional victims.

For 25 years, the Hirsch’s home on South Shellynn Drive in Sioux Falls operated as a daycare.

In late December, allegations came out from a teenage girl who said Hirsch inappropriately touched her four years ago, when she was 9 years old.

“This kind of kicked off our investigation,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Over the weekend, another woman contacted police, telling them she too was victimized by David Hirsch.

“Our adult victim said this happened about 23 years ago. She was 8-years-old at the time when it happened,” said Clemens.

The Hirsch’s daycare closed over the summer, but given the length of time it was operational, police fear there could be additional victims.

“There really is an unlimited amount of victims, potential victims out there”

David Hirsch is currently facing two charges of sexual contact with a minor, stemming from the first victim’s reports.

While the statute of limitations might be up for other potential victims, police say the opportunity for them to share their story never expires.

“We’re not necessarily looking at more charges, there may be some that come from this, but the main thing is talking to these victims and giving them an outlet. We want to give them a chance to be heard, and really a chance to heal,” said Clemens.

Police say it’s not uncommon for children hold in their stories of abuse and there may be a number of reasons why they do or don’t come forward.

But police say any information they receive, will remain confidential.

“We don’t give out names; we don’t give out all the details. In this case the victim is an adult and she really kind of wanted us to know that it was okay to get this information out there because she believed also that if she was victimized there could be more as well,” said Clemens.

David Hirsch is due back in court on February 16th.

He is currently out on bond, and ordered to have no contact with the teenage girl who first reported the abuse.

Police say anyone who calls them regarding this case will be connected to a detective.