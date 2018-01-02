Rapid City Man Charged in Mountain Lion Case

William Colson VI faces charges of illegal hunting

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid City man accused of illegally hunting mountain lions by baiting them with dead deer has pleaded guilty to four misdemeanors related to prohibited hunting and unlawful possession of a big game animal. Each offense is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine. William Colson VI also has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing lions and deer in a related case. He’s to be sentenced in both cases next month.