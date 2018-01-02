Scoreboard Tuesday, January 2nd

KDLT Sports
World Junior Hockey
Quarterfinals @ Buffalo

United State 4, Russia 2 *Bellows 2 goals

Play Sweden in semi’s Thursday-Bob Motzko head coach

NHL

Wild 5, Florida 1 *Staal, Cullen 2 goals each

G-League

Skyforce 108, South Bay 100 *Drew 29 pts./7 asst./8 reb.

Women’s Basketball

USD 82, NDSU 67 *Bradley 21 points (8 of 9 FG’s)
Presentation 90, NE Christian 66 *Toelle 22 points

Men’s Basketball

Presentation 101, NE Christian 95 *Jackson 33 points

Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Central 56, Huron 39

Bon Homme 65, Tri-Valley 51

Brandon Valley 73, Mitchell 57

Bridgewater-Emery 70, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49

Castlewood 65, Lake Preston 44

Chamberlain 53, Winner 50

Crow Creek 83, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 78

Dakota Valley 58, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 57, OT

Dupree 49, Tiospaye Topa 45

Groton Area 62, Webster 49

Hanson 46, Wagner 38

Herreid/Selby Area 80, Edmunds Central 32

Irene-Wakonda 64, Menno 41

Marshall 75, Luverne 35

Miller 70, DeSmet 57

Minneota 44, MACCRAY 25

Mt. Vernon 65, Platte-Geddes 62

Parker 71, Freeman 39

Scotland 53, Gayville-Volin 52

Sioux Falls Christian 67, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66, OT

St. Francis Indian 75, Bennett County 47

Stanley County 55, Highmore-Harrold 48

Sturgis Brown 86, Lead-Deadwood 34

Westbrook/WG 81, Adrian 78

Worthington 76, Jackson County Central 64

Girls Basketball 

Aberdeen Central 54, Huron 37

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Redfield/Doland 36

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52, Freeman Academy/Marion 36

Avon 70, Colome 31

Bennett County 48, Hay Springs, Neb. 40

Brandon Valley 45, Harrisburg 41

Bridgewater-Emery 62, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57

Castlewood 70, Lake Preston 34

Chester 59, Dell Rapids St. Mary 44

Corsica/Stickney 42, Parkston 31

Dell Rapids 62, Garretson 35

DeSmet 59, Miller 38

Faith 62, Lemmon 34

Flandreau 67, Howard 35

Hanson 53, Wagner 23

Irene-Wakonda 62, Menno 36

Marshall 63, Luverne 34

McCook Central/Montrose 61, Beresford 36

Minneota 68, MACCRAY 34

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52, Platte-Geddes 48

Scotland 58, Gayville-Volin 34

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 52, Dakota Valley 36

Sioux Falls Lincoln 64, Sioux Falls Washington 53

Sturgis Brown 52, Lead-Deadwood 21

Timber Lake 52, Harding County 37

Tri-State, N.D. 63, Britton-Hecla 37

Tri-Valley 53, Bon Homme 35

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 67, Viborg-Hurley 36

Waverly-South Shore 69, Wilmot 43

West Central 56, Tea Area 37

Winner 55, Chamberlain 24

