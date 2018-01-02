Scoreboard Tuesday, January 2nd
Scoreboard Tuesday, January 2nd
World Junior Hockey
Quarterfinals @ Buffalo
United State 4, Russia 2 *Bellows 2 goals
Play Sweden in semi’s Thursday-Bob Motzko head coach
NHL
Wild 5, Florida 1 *Staal, Cullen 2 goals each
G-League
Skyforce 108, South Bay 100 *Drew 29 pts./7 asst./8 reb.
Women’s Basketball
USD 82, NDSU 67 *Bradley 21 points (8 of 9 FG’s)
Presentation 90, NE Christian 66 *Toelle 22 points
Men’s Basketball
Presentation 101, NE Christian 95 *Jackson 33 points
Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Central 56, Huron 39
Bon Homme 65, Tri-Valley 51
Brandon Valley 73, Mitchell 57
Bridgewater-Emery 70, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49
Castlewood 65, Lake Preston 44
Chamberlain 53, Winner 50
Crow Creek 83, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 78
Dakota Valley 58, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 57, OT
Dupree 49, Tiospaye Topa 45
Groton Area 62, Webster 49
Hanson 46, Wagner 38
Herreid/Selby Area 80, Edmunds Central 32
Irene-Wakonda 64, Menno 41
Marshall 75, Luverne 35
Miller 70, DeSmet 57
Minneota 44, MACCRAY 25
Mt. Vernon 65, Platte-Geddes 62
Parker 71, Freeman 39
Scotland 53, Gayville-Volin 52
Sioux Falls Christian 67, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66, OT
St. Francis Indian 75, Bennett County 47
Stanley County 55, Highmore-Harrold 48
Sturgis Brown 86, Lead-Deadwood 34
Westbrook/WG 81, Adrian 78
Worthington 76, Jackson County Central 64
Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 54, Huron 37
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Redfield/Doland 36
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52, Freeman Academy/Marion 36
Avon 70, Colome 31
Bennett County 48, Hay Springs, Neb. 40
Brandon Valley 45, Harrisburg 41
Bridgewater-Emery 62, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57
Castlewood 70, Lake Preston 34
Chester 59, Dell Rapids St. Mary 44
Corsica/Stickney 42, Parkston 31
Dell Rapids 62, Garretson 35
DeSmet 59, Miller 38
Faith 62, Lemmon 34
Flandreau 67, Howard 35
Hanson 53, Wagner 23
Irene-Wakonda 62, Menno 36
Marshall 63, Luverne 34
McCook Central/Montrose 61, Beresford 36
Minneota 68, MACCRAY 34
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52, Platte-Geddes 48
Scotland 58, Gayville-Volin 34
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 52, Dakota Valley 36
Sioux Falls Lincoln 64, Sioux Falls Washington 53
Sturgis Brown 52, Lead-Deadwood 21
Timber Lake 52, Harding County 37
Tri-State, N.D. 63, Britton-Hecla 37
Tri-Valley 53, Bon Homme 35
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 67, Viborg-Hurley 36
Waverly-South Shore 69, Wilmot 43
West Central 56, Tea Area 37
Winner 55, Chamberlain 24