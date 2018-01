SFC edges O’Gorman in OT Thriller

Koln Oppold’s 3-pointer with just over 3 seconds left in OT gave the SF Christian Chargers a dramatic 67-66 win over O’Gorman on their home floor Tuesday night. Oppold led a balanced attack for SFC with 15 points. Mitchell OOstra had 13, Lincoln Unruh 12 and Mitchell Goodbary 10 as the Chargers improved t0 5-0. Jaron Zwagerman led all scorers with 24 points while Isaac Struck had 17 for the Knights who fell to 3-2.