Volunteers Of America Opens New Youth Center In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Volunteers of America, Dakotas opened its doors to a new youth facility today.

The new center is located at 1309 West 51st Street, after previously offering community services at the Bowden Youth Center on West 11th Street. The center provides after school programs and academic support to nearly 90 kids.

Rob Shaw, the youth center’s director, says he’s excited to see what the new year and a new building will bring for the organization.

“The kids loved where we were before, and the location was so good but like I said the building was built in the 30’s. It was in need of some major repair and upgrading, and the kids deserved this and to have that new facility, this is like a second family to them,” said Shaw.

The new building features an updated kitchen, dining room and computer lab, and the Bowden gymnasium.

Shaw wants to remind families that all their services remain the same with the new building, including meals and after school pick-up.