As “Me-Too” Movement Grows, School Counselors Prepare

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The “Me-too” movement won Time Magazines person of the year. This movement has instilled courage into many individuals who are victims of sexual harassment.

This includes kids, and teenagers.

Many kids going through this situation often suffer in silence. They feel as though they cannot trust anyone. There are, however, adults within the school district that you can trust. Counselors.

“Helping to take steps that protect them, and knowing those policies helps out, and so our doors are always open to any student that may be suffering from that or needs to just talk through those things”, Celeste Uthe-Burow of Student Support said.

The school district in Sioux Falls has policies that protect the kid, and their confidentiality, at all costs. They want to make sure that you know, that your courage to come forward is not leaked, or shared, to anyone.

Counselors work with the school district, and are well trained in many different areas, before a movement like “Me-Too” even begins. Unfortunately, most have more than likely dealt with something of the sort before.

School officials hope that more kids that are victims, continue to come forward, and they want them to know that their voice is always heard.