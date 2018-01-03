Authorities Search For Two Suspected Of Altering Video Lottery Tickets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Deputies are looking for two people they say are suspected of altering video lottery tickets.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 33-year-old Coye Nohava and 27-year-old Brittany King. Minnehaha County Sheriff’s officials say the pair are suspected of changing the winnings on tickets to a higher amount.

Authorities believe the two have done this at casinos in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Brookings County, and greater Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties.

They are both wanted on a $5,000 bond.