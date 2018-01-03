Bellows Stars for Team USA

Bellows Stars for Team USA

BUFFALO, NY…Former Stampede standout Kieffer Bellows showed why he is a future NHL start Tuesday night at the World Junior Hockey Championships. He led Team USA to a quarterfinal win over Russia 4-2 with a pair of goals, giving him 6 for the tournament. Bellows scored the first goal of the game and then broke a 2-2 tie in the 3rd period as Bob Motzko’s team advanced to the semi’s on Thursday. Motzko was the first head coach of the Stampede back in 1999 and now is the coach of St. Cloud State.