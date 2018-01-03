DWU Sweeps Morningside at Corn Palace

MITCHELL, SD… The Corn Palace was rocking Wednesday night when the DWU Tigers hosted Morningside in a big GPAC doubleheader. And Tiger fans had plenty to cheer about. The 9th-ranked women beat #6 Morningside 82-54 as Amber Bray went over the 1,000 point mark in her career with 25 points. She also had 12 rebounds. Ashley Bray had 17 points as the Tigers improved to 14-3.

Matt Wilber’s men also played a strong game as Trae VandeBerg scored 22 in the 85-75 win as they improved to 15-5. Ty Hoglund chipped in with 19 points for the 20th-ranked Tigers. Morningside is ranked 10th.