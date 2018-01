Frozen Body Discovered In Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police and crime lab officials responded to reports of a deceased body in downtown Sioux Falls this morning.

The body was reported in the area of 3rd and Main, behind the Law Enforcement Center. The case in still under investigation, however officers on the scene tell us they believe a transient froze to death overnight.

Officials say there is no danger to the public.